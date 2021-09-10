Gifts received by Guj CM to be auctioned on Sep 13

Gifts received during the chief ministership of Vijay Rupani will be auctioned on September 13 in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, with the proceeds going to the Kanya Kelavani Nidhi or the 'girl training fund', an official said on Friday.

The move to auction gifts and then use the proceeds for public welfare was a regular feature during the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi was CM of the state, he added.

''Gifts received by the chief minister during various programmes and tours will be displayed and auctioned on September 13 at Ahmedabad. Money received from the auction of gifts will be donated by the chief minister in Kanya Kelavani Nidhi (Girl Training Fund). The auction programme will be initiated by Ahmedabad collector Sandip Sangle,'' a CMO release informed.

