UN refugee chief says agency will engage Taliban

It is very cold in Afghanistan during winter, Grandi said.He said And in order to do that, UNHCR, like other humanitarian organizations, will engage, will discuss with the Taliban.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 11-09-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 03:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The UN refugee agency chief said Friday the UNHCR will engage with the Taliban in order provide assistance to millions of displaced Afghans.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' high commissioner for refugees, also said his agency has so far not observed large numbers of Afghans trying to cross into other countries but warned that the situation could change if conditions in the country deteriorate.

"The priority number one for my organization is to step up, scale up our humanitarian work to help those displaced... Winter is coming. It is very cold in Afghanistan during winter," Grandi said.

He said: "And in order to do that, UNHCR, like other humanitarian organizations, will engage, will discuss with the Taliban. We will discuss with anybody that controls an area where there are people in need." The UNHCR chief made the comment in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, at the end of a four-day visit to the Turkey.

Turkey, which already hosts some 3.7 Syrian refugees and some 300,000 Afghan migrants, has expressed concern over the potential of large numbers of Afghans heading its way.

