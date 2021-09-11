Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Palghar

A fire broke out in a chemical factory at Boisar Tarapur industrial area of Palghar district of Maharashtra at 3 AM on Saturday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:32 IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Palghar
Visuals of the fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a chemical factory at Boisar Tarapur industrial area of Palghar district of Maharashtra at 3 AM on Saturday. As per the information shared by Palghar disaster management, the fire tenders reached the location as soon as they received the information and started dousing the fire.

"The factory was closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi holiday and no worker was present inside when the fire broke out," they said. The police and the fire brigade are present on the site. No casualties have been reported and the cooling operation is still underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021