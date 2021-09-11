Left Menu

Delhi: Four domestic, one international flight diverted due to heavy rain

As many as four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, informed airport officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:35 IST
Delhi: Four domestic, one international flight diverted due to heavy rain
Visual from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, informed airport officials. Parts of Delhi Airport were also waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

According to the officials, the Dubai-New Delhi Emirates flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. The Bombay-New Delhi IndiGo flight, GoFirst Mumbai-New Delhi, Spicejet's Kolkata to New Delhi and Mumbai-New Delhi flights were also diverted to Jaipur.

"We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," said the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) in a tweet. The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicular movement has also been affected due to incessant rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021