MP: Farmer kills self over loan burden, crop loss in Khargone

A 37-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after being unable to repay loans and suffering crop losses in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district, police said on Saturday.Jitendra Patidar was found hanging from a tree in his farm in Pandhaniya village, under Mengaon police station area, on Friday, the official said.We received information on Friday evening that a farmer had committed suicide under Mengaon police station.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after being unable to repay loans and suffering crop losses in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Saturday.

Jitendra Patidar was found hanging from a tree in his farm in Pandhaniya village, under Mengaon police station area, on Friday, the official said.

"We received information on Friday evening that a farmer had committed suicide under Mengaon police station. A team of officials from the district administration and agriculture department reached the spot immediately," sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Satyendra Singh said.

When asked about the loan burden on the farmer and crop losses as alleged by the cultivator's family, the official said the matter will become clear after a probe.

The district had recorded lesser rainfall compared to last year, but the recent downpour had improved the situation as far as crops are concerned, Singh said.

According to sources, the farmer's family-owned 18 acres of land. The body of the deceased farmer was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Saturday morning, it was stated.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased man's uncle Bhagwan Patidar claimed that Jitendra had spoken to him over the phone before committing suicide and had said that he was taking the extreme step due to the increasing burden of loan and crop losses.

"Jitendra's loan amount from banks and cooperative societies had risen to Rs 10-12 lakh. He was depressed, as he was unable to repay the amount. Apart from this, he had also faced some crop losses due to poor rains. I tried to make him understand, but he hanged himself by the time I reached the spot," Bhagwan said.

