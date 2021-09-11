Left Menu

IAEA confirms its chief Grossi flying to Tehran for talks

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is flying to Tehran this weekend for talks with the head the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the watchdog said on Saturday, confirming a report by Reuters.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with vice-president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran on Sunday," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement, adding that Grossi was expected to hold a news conference upon his return at Vienna airport around 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).

