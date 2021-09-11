IAEA confirms its chief Grossi flying to Tehran for talks
U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is flying to Tehran this weekend for talks with the head the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the watchdog said on Saturday, confirming a report by Reuters.
"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with vice-president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran on Sunday," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement, adding that Grossi was expected to hold a news conference upon his return at Vienna airport around 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).
