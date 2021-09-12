Cloudburst reported in J-K's Baramulla district
The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district.
The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district. The authority began a search and rescue operation and informed that five people are missing in this cloudburst incident.
"As many as five Bakarwals who belong to Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir are missing in the incident," the authority said. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
