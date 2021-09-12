Left Menu

Cloudburst reported in J-K's Baramulla district

The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 12:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district. The authority began a search and rescue operation and informed that five people are missing in this cloudburst incident.

"As many as five Bakarwals who belong to Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir are missing in the incident," the authority said. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

