Left Menu

Drug peddler arrested from Maharashtra's Thane

Narcotics Cell of Thane Police arrested a drug peddler from Ghodbunder road of Thane district on Sunday, as per the Crime Branch.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:16 IST
Drug peddler arrested from Maharashtra's Thane
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Cell of Thane Police arrested a drug peddler from Ghodbunder road of Thane district on Sunday, as per the Crime Branch. The accused has been identified as Pranay Vijay Mahale (29).

Anti Narcotics Cell recovered MD drugs from the peddler. As per the crime branch, The value of these drugs is worth Rs 1,15,000 in the market. A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Manpada Police Station and the accused was produced in the court. The court sent him to police custody till September 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021