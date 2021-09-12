Borewell in J-K's Ramban brings relief from acute water shortage

After facing acute water shortage, people of Gool tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district got relief after the first borewell was dug in the district by the Jal Shakti Department of the Union Territory. Built at the cost of Rs 46 lakhs, the borewell fulfils the long protracted paucity of drinking water is over in four panchayats surrounding Gool tehsil, thereby benefitting about 20,000 villagers.

According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gool, Giyas-ul-Haq, as much as 5,000 litres of water is lifted by this newly constructed bore well to the three water reservoirs at a hill top in Jabba village where from it is supplied to the villages. Ramban District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Dr Shamshada Shan told ANI that a second borewell with a cost of Rs 1.5 crores has also been drilled and after its completion, more people will be benefitted.

Earlier, the villagers of Gool tehsil not only used to face acute scarcity of water but also dirty or turbid water was available especially during the rainy or snowfall season. However, now the villagers feel satisfied that they are getting clean drinking water. "The new borewell pump came as a relief to us. Thousands of people have been benefitted and we are getting clean drinking water. We are thankful to the authorities," said Hirawani, a resident of Gool.

Another local echoed a similar opinion. "I thank the administration for the new borewell. Such projects should also be taken up in the outskirts of Gool. This will protect us from water-borne diseases also," said the local. The villagers hope that with the setting up of more such borewell projects, many more villages will be benefitted but also all will get enough water twice a day. (ANI)

