Proud to be son of such person, says Chirag Paswan on his father's death anniversary

Remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he is proud to be the son of such a person. Several political leaders including Union Minister and LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras paid tribute to the founder of LJP and his brother, late Ram Vilas Paswan on his first death anniversary on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Chirag said, "It is not because I am his son, so I am praising him. For last years, he has done a lot for society especially for the Dalits and the backward class, he deserves respect." He further said, "I also want to build a statue of him so that the upcoming generations get inspiration to do something for the wellbeing of the society and I am proud to be the son of such a person."

On being asked about the absence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag said, "I really wanted the CM of the state to be here along with his family but he sent a condolence message. It would have been good if the CM would have come to pay his tribute." Last year on October 8, the founder of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan passed away following an illness at the age of 74. (ANI)

