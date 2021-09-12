Left Menu

UP records 21 new COVID cases, recovery rate 98.7 pc

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 21 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, said a release by the state government.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:16 IST
UP records 21 new COVID cases, recovery rate 98.7 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 21 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, said a release by the state government. "So far, 7,59,46,515 samples have been tested. In the past 24 hours, 21 samples have tested positive out of the total sample of 2,33,241. Only 12 districts have reported new cases. In the same duration, 28 patients have been discharged. A total of 16,86,487 people in recovered in the state so far," said the release.

The statement informed that 34 districts including Ballia, Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar and Sonbhadra have become completely COVID free and reported no new cases. The state government also mentioned that 48 per cent of UP's population has taken the first dose of COVID vaccine taking the total count of vaccinations to over 8.6 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021