Left ally KC(M) backs Pala Bishop, says he cautioned believers against social evils

While the CPI(M) and Left parties in Kerala have not endorsed the views expressed by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangad regarding 'Love Jihad' and 'Narcotic Jihad', the Kerala Congress (M) has come out in support of the Bishop. KC(M), a constituent partner in Left Democratic Front (LDF) from the Christian dominated belt in the state said that Bishop was merely pointing out social evils existing in the society.

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani said that Bishop of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangatt had pointed out the social danger of drugs and asked believers to be vigilant against it. "The church leadership has always been responsible for educating believers and the general public against social evils. Those who criticize Pala Bishop for calling it out are trying to destroy the religious brotherhood and peaceful atmosphere of Kerala. It must be opposed," he said.

He alleged those who were attempting to distort his remarks were trying to create disharmony in the state. "It is beyond doubt that the use of narcotic substances is a major threat in Kerala society. Kerala always held high religious harmony. Every one of us should strive hard to maintain the brotherhood existing between various religious communities," he added.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the problem of narcotics is not just limited to any particular religion, it affects society as a whole. " We are hearing the term 'narcotic jihad' for the first time. Those who are in responsible position should be cautious not to make any religious division in the society," he had said. Meanwhile, BJP state leadership has approached Home Minister Amit Shah for a comprehensive probe on allegations raised by the Pala Bishop. (ANI)

