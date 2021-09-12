Left Menu

Man hacked to death by 5-member gang in Kerala's Alappuzha

A man was hacked to death by a five-member gang after an altercation over sending an inappropriate message to a woman, police said.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was hacked to death by a five-member gang after an altercation over sending an inappropriate message to a woman, police said. The incident happened at Poochakkal here in the early hours on Sunday and police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Vipinlal had died due to injures to his head. "The deceased Vipinlal a truck owner and his friend, who worked as driver, confronted the accused after the driver's sister received an inappropriate message from one of the accused. This led to an altercation and later the five accused Vipinlal and hacked him to death. The head injury inflicted with an iron rod is the cause of death" said a police official.

Police said the accused identified as Sujith has been arrested and a search has been launched for others involved in the murder. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress suspends two senior leaders in Kerala for expressing displeasure over selection of DDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

