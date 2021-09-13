Left Menu

Poshan Maah: Smriti Irani flags off cycle rally in Manipur

As part of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021 celebrations, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday flagged off a Poshan cycle rally and also inaugurated Anaemia screening camp in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

ANI | Bishnupur (Manipur) | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:51 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani participating in cycle rally at Bishnupur (Photo/Twitter/N Biren Singh). Image Credit: ANI
As part of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021 celebrations, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday flagged off a Poshan cycle rally and also inaugurated Anaemia screening camp in Bishnupur district of Manipur. Speaking on the occasion, Irani extended her gratitude towards all the Covid-19 warriors of Bishnupur and said that the Poshan cycle rally is a unique initiative that is a mix of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for 'Fit India' and 'Suposhit Bharat'.

"When we hope to build a resilient and strong nation, can we afford women and children who are malnourished? So, today, when we come to you with celebrations of Poshan Maah, we seek to tell you that when you collaborate as community members in this nutrition drive, you contribute to the future of India," she stated. Irani also informed about the Centre's initiative that aims to provide smartphones and health monitoring devices to all Anganwadis. "We have already given smartphones to the workers of 10 lakhs Anganwadis across India. The workers of Bishnupur Anganwadi will get their smartphones soon as well," she added.

She further said that the Central government is committed to ensuring that it provides for the insurance cover of every Anganwadi worker and the Prime Minister has ensured the collaboration of 18 ministries for the Poshan Abhiyan. Later in the day, Irani also flagged off a Poshan walk-a-thon from Moirang in Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

