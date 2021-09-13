Army organizes first-ever women's cycle rally in Kashmir's Baramulla

The Army on Sunday organized the first-ever women's cycle rally in Baramulla, Kashmir. The distance of the rally was 65 km, starting from Shawkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla to Kaman Post in Uri. Around 82 women from all over the country participated in the event.

While addressing the media, Lieutenant General Pandey said, "We had received a request from the women of Kashmir to organize a cycle rally only for women." "We were getting registrations from all over the country and we had to close the registrations after 82 entries because it was becoming difficult for us to manage," he added.

According to the officials, out of 82 entries, 50 were from Kashmir. Model-actor Milind Soman, who was also a part of the event, said that such initiatives encourage women to come out and participate.

"I would like to thank the Indian Army for this initiative. The entire journey starting from Baramulla to Kaman Post was really beautiful" said Soman. "More events like this should be organized in the future because sports can bring a healthy lifestyle to a person's life," he added.

Zobia, a resident of Lal Bazaar, who secured the first position in the cycle rally said, "I came to know about the event on Saturday only and I didn't even have prior experience of cycling but I still came and stood first." All the participants hailed the Army for organizing the event. (ANI)

