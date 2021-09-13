SoI use drones to survey land, properties in Ladakh; 11 CORS setup

The Survey of India (SoI) has begun a survey of land and properties by using drones in Ladakh where 11 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) have been setup, officials said on Monday.

This initiative has been undertaken by the Ladakh Land Records Modernisation Agency (LLaRMA) to survey and resurvey various types of lands and areas, including agricultural land in all villages and estates, according to the Record of Rights (RORs), and barren and waste lands.

''The Survey of India has already established 11 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and started the work of survey of various areas in villages with the help of drones in order to enable a geo-tagged and detailed spatial database of properties and land,'' Financial Commissioner Revenue (Ladakh) Pawan Kotwal said while chairing a high-level meeting on Monday.

He said that under the SVAMITVA scheme, the Survey of India, as a technology partner, has already been entrusted with the work of conducting the survey of land and properties in revenue villages and estates.

Kotwal said that there are about 250 revenue villages in the Ladakh. However, there is a vast area of waste and barren land, which also needs to be measured and reflected in the revenue records of the department, he added.

