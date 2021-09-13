Left Menu

SoI use drones to survey land, properties in Ladakh; 11 CORS setup

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:49 IST
SoI use drones to survey land, properties in Ladakh; 11 CORS setup
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Survey of India (SoI) has begun a survey of land and properties by using drones in Ladakh where 11 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) have been setup, officials said on Monday.

This initiative has been undertaken by the Ladakh Land Records Modernisation Agency (LLaRMA) to survey and resurvey various types of lands and areas, including agricultural land in all villages and estates, according to the Record of Rights (RORs), and barren and waste lands.

''The Survey of India has already established 11 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and started the work of survey of various areas in villages with the help of drones in order to enable a geo-tagged and detailed spatial database of properties and land,'' Financial Commissioner Revenue (Ladakh) Pawan Kotwal said while chairing a high-level meeting on Monday.

He said that under the SVAMITVA scheme, the Survey of India, as a technology partner, has already been entrusted with the work of conducting the survey of land and properties in revenue villages and estates.

Kotwal said that there are about 250 revenue villages in the Ladakh. However, there is a vast area of waste and barren land, which also needs to be measured and reflected in the revenue records of the department, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021