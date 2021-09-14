Left Menu

Specially-abled minor girl raped in UP's Rampur

A specially-abled minor girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour multiple times in the last year, said Rampur Police on Monday.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

"A 16-year-old specially-abled girl was raped allegedly by a neighbour multiple times in the last one year in Azim Nagar, Rampur. The family became aware after the girl got pregnant and an abortion was conducted. An FIR registered against the youth," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

