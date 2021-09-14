Left Menu

Jharkhand reported six fresh COVID-19 infections and zero death in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 14-09-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:26 IST
Jharkhand reports six new COVID-19 cases, zero death
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand reported six fresh COVID-19 infections and zero death in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday. Ranchi added five fresh cases, followed by East Singhbhum with one case.

Following this, the total cases jumped to nearly 3.5 lakh (3,48,079) including 117 active cases. The death toll stood at 5,133 with a mortality rate of 1.47 per cent.

Also, the total recoveries reached 3,42,829 wherein 16 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 98.49 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

