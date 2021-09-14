Left Menu

Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri East area.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:24 IST
Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri East area.

According to police, a case has been registered under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya said, "The victim girl and the accused lives nearby and the accused was molesting the girl for a few days. When the victim's mother came to know about this, she came to the police station and complained about it. The police immediately arrested him and started investigating the matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021