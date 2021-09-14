Left Menu

Naval HADR team dispatched to join ongoing rescue efforts in Gujrat

Similarly, several rescue teams have been deployed from INS Valsura in Jamnagar to assist stranded people from various parts of rain-affected and inundated areas of the city.

Senior naval authorities are in constant liaison with civil administration to offer any help needed in flood relief activities. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)
Based on a request for assistance from the civil administration, a Naval Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team, consisting of naval divers with support gear, was dispatched at short notice from INS Sardar Patel to Rajkot on the evening of 13 Sep 21 to join the ongoing rescue efforts. Six more teams are ready to augment the ongoing civil rescue efforts in affected areas.

Similarly, several rescue teams have been deployed from INS Valsura in Jamnagar to assist stranded people from various parts of rain-affected and inundated areas of the city. Equipped with Gemini boats, life vests, first aid kits and other requisite gears, the teams rescued a large number of people including the elderly and women and shifted them to safety. Naval teams also provided food packets to stranded citizens.

Senior naval authorities are in constant liaison with civil administration to offer any help needed in flood relief activities. More rescue teams have been kept on standby to be dispatched at short notice.

(With Inputs from PIB)

