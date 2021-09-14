Left Menu

Bheki Cele to receive briefing on drive-by shooting in KZN

“A black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants opened fire at a group of people waiting outside a local primary school,” the Ministry said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:32 IST
Bheki Cele to receive briefing on drive-by shooting in KZN
In a statement, the Police Ministry expressed shock at the incident. The shooting happened on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police Minister Bheki Cele will today receive a full briefing from KwaZulu-Natal SAPS management on a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three women in Inanda, in Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement, the Police Ministry expressed shock at the incident. The shooting happened on Saturday.

"A black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants opened fire at a group of people waiting outside a local primary school," the Ministry said.

The brazen attack claimed the lives of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37. A further five more people were injured and taken to hospital.

The Minister will also visit the site of the incident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021