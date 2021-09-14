Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Inderlok

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a factory in the Inderlok area of New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a factory in the Inderlok area of New Delhi. According to the fire department, a call was received at around 12 pm and a total of 10 units were sent to douse the fire.

"It was a four-story building along with a basement and the fire was in the basement, in plastic items," said the fire department. Currently, the fire has been doused and no injuries and casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

