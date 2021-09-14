Use of data analytics to pick tax evaders

Amaravati, Sep 14 (PTI): The Commercial Taxes Department of Andhra Pradesh will use data analytics to pick out tax evaders in the state, a top official said.

The state Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has been tasked with the exercise of carrying out a sector-wise analysis to determine tax collection, plug the gaps and widen the tax base so as to meet the revenue targets.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Commercial Taxes) Rajat Bhargava on Tuesday directed the DRI to work in tandem with the enforcement wing of the CT Department and use data analytics to identify tax evaders.

At a review meeting, the Special CS asked the authorities of the CT Department to strengthen the audit wing to check the compliance levels in the case of large taxpayers.

''We need to ramp up efforts to widen and deepen the state tax base by moving forward in a systematic manner. Focus should be on unearthing large-scale GST frauds,'' Rajat told the officials.

He also reviewed the state-related issues to be raised at the GST Council meeting, scheduled to be held on September 17 in Lucknow.

The state is yet to get over Rs 2,500 crore as GST compensation this year.

Besides, GST rates on liquor, petrol and diesel, solar power equipment and solar power plants would also be discussed at the Council meeting.

Chief Commissioner of State Tax S Ravi Shankar Narayan, DRI Special Commissioner Ch Rajeswar Reddy and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

