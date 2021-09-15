Left Menu

Assam reports 493 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 493 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 15-09-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 04:57 IST
Assam reports 493 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 493 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, the total cases of this virus rose 5,96,162 in the state with 4,319 active cases.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,84,729 cases being recovered in total with 433 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent. However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,767 including the new deaths.

Of the fresh cases, Kamrup added 138 cases, followed by Golaghat with 35 cases, Jorhat with 34 cases and Barpeta with 31 cases. Meanwhile, 25,404 new cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Assam government informed that it administered two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state till September 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021