Assam reports 493 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 493 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, the total cases of this virus rose 5,96,162 in the state with 4,319 active cases.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,84,729 cases being recovered in total with 433 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent. However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,767 including the new deaths.

Of the fresh cases, Kamrup added 138 cases, followed by Golaghat with 35 cases, Jorhat with 34 cases and Barpeta with 31 cases. Meanwhile, 25,404 new cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Assam government informed that it administered two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state till September 11. (ANI)