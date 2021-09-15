Left Menu

Deccan Grainz sets up a rice processing unit in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:58 IST
Deccan Grainz sets up a rice processing unit in Telangana
Deccan Grainz, a city-based rice exporter, is setting up a rice processing unit with a monthly processing capacity of 5,000 tonnes in Telangana.

Located in Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's General Park at Sultanpur in the neighboring Sanga Reddy district, the processing plant, equipped with advanced Japanese technology, is ready for inauguration, a press release from the city-based firm said on Wednesday.

The company, which exports its premium quality Sona Masoori and other varieties of rice under the Deccan Rice brand to Europe, the USA, and Australia markets, invested Rs 15 crore on the new plant. ''We are aiming 200 crore revenues this financial year as demand for our rice products has increased across the world,'' Kiran Pola, Chairman, and Managing Director, Deccan Group said.

The company is aiming at doubling its export revenues to Rs 100 crore in the current financial year, it added.

