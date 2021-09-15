Left Menu

Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar presented to National Mineral Development

NMDC has been winning this accolade for the last three years in a row, which goes on to show its dedication towards the implementation of Hindi as the Official Language. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:21 IST
The award was presented by Ministers of State for Home, Shri Nishith Pramanik and Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The highest and most prestigious award in the field of Rajbhasha i.e. "Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar" was presented to National Mineral Development Ltd. (NMDC), under the Ministry of Steel during the Rajbhasha Diwas Samaroh in New Delhi yesterday.

The award was presented by Ministers of State for Home, Shri Nishith Pramanik and Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra. The award was received by Shri Shiva Shanmuganathan, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) on behalf of NMDC. NMDC secured the third prize in the category of Undertakings situated in the "C" region for the year 2019-20. Hindi Diwas Samaroh was presided over by the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Minister Shri Amit Shah. During the function, Dr Sailesh Shukla, Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), NMDC Donimalai Iron Ore Project was also felicitated with the "Rajbhasha Gourav Puraskar" for his published article.

NMDC has been winning this accolade for the last three years in a row, which goes on to show its dedication towards the implementation of Hindi as the Official Language. NMDC has demonstrated commitment for the progressive use of Rajbhasha Hindi by organizing official language seminars at the National level annually, publishing a Rajbhasha house journal "Khanij Bharati" biannually, conducting Hindi workshops and various competitions for the employees of PSUs in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, organizing Hindi workshops on a quarterly basis and Hindi competitions on a monthly basis at its headquarters and major projects, and encouraging employees to conduct their routine official work in the Rajbhasha through a monthly incentive scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

