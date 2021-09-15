CBIC declares Kushinagar Airport as Customs notified airport
This would also facilitate international passenger movements including that of Buddhist pilgrims.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notification no. 72/2021- Customs (N.T.) dated 13.09.2021, has declared Kushinagar Airport as a Customs notified airport. This would also facilitate international passenger movements including that of Buddhist pilgrims.
(With Inputs from PIB)
