Left Menu

More turmoil, changes possible in Afghanistan: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on Afghanistan situation

At a time when the Taliban have almost gained control over Afghanistan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday suggested that there is a possibility of more turmoil and changes in the war-torn country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:36 IST
More turmoil, changes possible in Afghanistan: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on Afghanistan situation
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a time when the Taliban have almost gained control over Afghanistan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday suggested that there is a possibility of more turmoil and changes in the war-torn country. The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking at a function and replying to a query on whether Pakistan and China who have joined hands in Afghanistan can pose a bigger threat to India on the borders jointly.

"Only time will tell what is going to happen in Afghanistan. Let us wait and watch to see whether things are moving the way people thought they were moving. Nobody ever thought that the Taliban would take over the country so fast. "What is going to happen in future, you don't know what is in the future. There can be more turmoil and changes that can't be anticipated as of now," he said.

During the speech, General Rawat also stated that the reforms in higher military echelons were required as the country was preparing to tackle the threat of Pakistan and China on its western and northern borders respectively. He suggested that Pakistan was also trying to influence things in Punjab while the Chinese have shown aggression in the northern areas.

The CDS said the plan was to create one theatre command to look after the Pakistan threat while another to look at the northern sector. Harping on the issues in the present system, he said that there are 17 commands who look at the two threats simultaneously.

He cited the example of the 1971 war where the eastern theatre worked in an integrated manner to ensure a crushing defeat for Pakistan and capture of 93,000 Pakistan Army after the surrender. After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered.

The CDS said after the creation of the theatre commanders, the services chiefs would be rendering the role of raise, train and sustain and would be involved in the warfighting as part of the chairman and chiefs of staffs committee. Once the theatre commands are ready the commanders would be reporting to the CDM of that time, he said.

He said as the CDS, he briefs the Prime Minister on a regular basis along with the Defence Minister and other senior ministers of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021