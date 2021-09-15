Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:29 IST
UP: 50-year-old farmer, his teenage son electrocuted
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A middle-aged farmer and his son were electrocuted when they stepped into their agricultural field here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nizampur village in the district, they said, adding that a transformer had been installed a few years ago for supplying electricity to the tubewells near a water-filled pit.

The deceased identified as Pramod Kumar (50) and his son Sadan (14), who were natives of Haider Nagar village in Hapur district, were living in Sikri Khurd village of Modinagar area with their family.

On Tuesday evening, the duo went to the field to fetch some green vegetables. Upon reaching there, they noticed that a snake, rat and a mongoose were lying dead in the field.

When Kumar moved towards the transformer where the animals were lying dead, he got an electric shock and fell down. His son ran towards the spot to save his father and also got electroctuted.

Prima facie, it seems the duo died as electric current was already passing through the wet field, SHO of Modinagar police station Munendra Singh said.

When locals came to know about the death of the farmer and his son, they protested against the electricity department.

Officials of the police, revenue department and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited reached their house and tried to pacify the villagers.

Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was immediately granted to the next of kin while Rs 5 lakh more will be handed over to the family soon, SHO Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

