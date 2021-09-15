Exercise ZAPAD-2021 culminated at Mulino in Novgorod Region of Russia

Exercise ZAPAD-2021, a seven day long Multilateral 'Joint Strategic Exercise' which saw participation from seven countries culminated today at Mulino in the Novgorod Region of Russia.

As part of the Exercise, strategic planning, tactical actions and manoeuvres were rehearsed and executed jointly in conventional operational scenarios. The Joint Strategic Exercise included defensive & offensive manoeuvres by the Coalition Forces to restore territorial integrity under simulated combat conditions. New generation weapon systems and equipment were also demonstrated by the Russian Armed Forces during the exercise.

The closing ceremony conducted on 15 September 2021 highlighted the importance of joint military training and close defence cooperation amongst the Contingents. The magnificent ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Yunus-Bek Evkurov, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, who expressed his gratitude to the members of all participating contingents and observers.

Besides military training and exercise, the participating contingents showcased their skills in a number of extra-curricular & sports activities including Football, Volleyball, Kettle Bell lifting, Arm Wrestling, Tug of War and the cultural program. The exercise has promoted synergy and inter-operability amongst the Armed Forces and will help in forging closer military ties between the nations. All contingent commanders expressed immense satisfaction in the conduct of the joint exercise in terms of standards achieved and lessons learnt.

(With Inputs from PIB)