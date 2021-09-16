Left Menu

Punjab man injured in bike's fuel tank blast

A biker in Punjab's Jalalabad district got critically injured after a blast in his bike's fuel tank on Wednesday night, police informed.

ANI | Jalalabad (Punjab) | Updated: 16-09-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 06:56 IST
Visuals of a bike accident in Punjab's Jalalabad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A biker in Punjab's Jalalabad district got critically injured after a blast in his bike's fuel tank on Wednesday night, police informed. Police said that the boy was 22-year-old and was coming from his relative's home when the accident took place.

Immediately after the accident, the injured was admitted to the hospital. "Locals informed that his cousin brother was also there on a different bike with him. But, suddenly after the accident, he disappeared and his bike was left on the spot in poor condition," police added.

However, the forensic team will investigate the incident and will reveal the actual cause behind the accident, police added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

