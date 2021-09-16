Left Menu

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, al-Manar TV says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-09-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 11:18 IST
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, its al-Manar TV said, a move the Shi'ite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of U.S. sanctions.

Quoting its correspondent, al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

