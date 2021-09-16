Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, al-Manar TV says
Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, its al-Manar TV said, a move the Shi'ite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of U.S. sanctions.
Quoting its correspondent, al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
