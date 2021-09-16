Left Menu

Power Finance Corporation issues India's first Euro Green Bond

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has successfully issued its maiden Euro 300 million 7-year Euro Bond issuance on September 13, informed the Ministry of Power on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:14 IST
The company is under administrative control of the Ministry of Power. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"It is the first-ever Euro denominated Green bond issuance from India. Moreover, it is the first-ever Euro issuance by an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the first Euro bond issuance from India since 2017," it said. "The issuance saw strong participation from institutional investors across Asia and Europe with participation from across 82 accounts and was oversubscribed 2.65 times," adds the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

