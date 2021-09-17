Reddy apologises over his 'donkey' remark, Tharoor accepts 'expression of regret'

After Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy withdrew his 'donkey' remark and apologised to party's MP Shashi Tharoor, the latter said that he accepts Reddy's 'expression of regret' adding that he is happy to put the episode behind. "I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country," Tharoor tweeted.

In a leaked audio clip, Reddy was heard terming Tharoor a 'donkey'. Reddy took exception to Tharoor praising state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and said their fluency in English did not mean either of them was a knowledgeable person. In a chit-chat with media persons, he said their fluency is just to communicate. Taking to Twitter, he regretted any hurt that he may have caused to his party colleague from Kerala.

"I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party," said Reddy. The Telangana Congress chief further said that Tharoor joins him in wanting to win the support of the public to form a government in Telangana. "And I know he joins me in wanting Congress to win the support of the public to form the next government in Telangana," he said while tagging AICC in charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore.

To this, Tharoor positively responded, "Absolutely. Onward & upward!" Reddy then replied by asserting that every congressmen will strive towards achieving the support of the Telangana people to form the next government.

"Every congress soldier will strive towards reaching this goal in #Telangana," Reddy noted. An uproar was witnessed on Twitter among several party leaders after media reports surfaced about the reported criticism of Tharoor.

Congress MP Manish Tewari slammed Revanth Reddy over his remarks and asked him to withdraw them. Rajiv Arora, another party leader condemned the remark calling it 'derogatory'. (ANI)

