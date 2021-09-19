Left Menu

Haryana: 2 missing in boat accident in Yamuna river during 'Ganpati Visarjan'

Two people went missing following a boat accident in the Yamuna river during 'Ganpati Visarjan' (immersion of Lord Ganesha idol) in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar.

ANI | Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:21 IST
The capsized boat in Yamuna river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, District Magistrate (DM) Yamuna Nagar, Tarun Sahota informed that the incident occurred during the search for a person who had drowned in the river earlier in the day.

"Four of the six people on the boat have been rescued. The incident happened during the search for a person who had drowned here earlier," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

