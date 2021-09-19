Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Domestic tourist inflow picks up in Orchha after facing loss due to COVID-19

Months after facing immense loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha picks up pace due inflow of domestic tourists.

ANI | Orchha (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Domestic tourist inflow picks up in Orchha after facing loss due to COVID-19
Chaturbhuj Temple, Orchha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Months after facing immense loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha picks up pace due inflow of domestic tourists. Expressing relief about the improving pace of tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism in Madhya Pradesh said, "Tourism in Madhya Pradesh had picked up the pace. In the coming months, people might not get a room in hotels at good tourist destinations. The tourism industry is reviving after covid-induced lockdown."

However, the hoteliers are of the belief that the flow of bookings is not the same as it used to be. "Madhya Pradesh people have begun making hotel bookings but the flow is not the same as before COVID-19's second phase," Manish Singh Sengar, a hotelier said. Further, Sengar said that Orchha's economy is based on tourism, and has faced great loss due to COVID-19. "Due to COVID-19, several people have lost their jobs. Before Covid, Orchha was popular among international tourists. But as of today hotels are empty. Orchha has faced around Rs 60-70 crore loss," he added.

Sapna, a tourist from Mumbai told ANI that she liked the history of Orchha a lot and said, "I started for the trip after doing a little research so I had an idea but when I reached here, I felt something that I could not understand; I was feeling very calm." "Chaturbhuj Temple, Ram Mandir are all very good and Betwa Retreat and Chhatriya are also very nice and well kept. Paintings are very meticulously worked on. The people here are also very polite. We are very impressed," he said.

Several heritages of history have been preserved in Orchha and are famous for its Raja Mahal or Ramraja Temple, Sheesh Mahal, Jahangir Mahal, gardens and pavilions etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021