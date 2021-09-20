Sonowal urge scientists to explore rich resources of medicinal plants in NE

Guwahati, Sept 20: Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday urged the scientists to explore the rich resources of Assam and North East region to strengthen the traditional systems of medicine.

Assam has more than 1,700 species of medicinal plants and scientists must explore the potential of these resources, the Union Minister said while inspecting the Central Ayurveda Research Institute and the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, under the Ministry of Ayush, here.

The Minister interacted with the researchers and staff and also took a tour of the medicinal plant garden at the campus, an official release said. He called upon the scientists to engage with the people of the region to explore the potential of the rich resources of the North East.

Sonowal also urged them to spread awareness about this field so that youths and the common people can make AYUSH a part of their lives.

The AYUSH Ministry is taking all steps to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision of taking AYUSH to the world, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)