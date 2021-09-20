IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli lbw b Prasidh Krishna 5 Devdutt Padikkal c Karthik b Ferguson 22 Srikar Bharat c Shubman Gill b Russell 16 Glenn Maxwell b Varun 10 AB de Villiers b Russell 0 Sachin Baby c Rana b Varun 7 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva lbw b Varun 0 Kyle Jamieson run out 4 Harshal Patel b Ferguson 12 Mohammed Siraj c Varun b Russell 8 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 2 Extras: (LB-2 NB-3 W-1) 6 Total: (All out in 19 overs) 92 Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/41 3/51 4/52 5/63 6/63 7/66 8/76 9/83 Bowling: Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-13-3, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-24-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-24-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-20-0, Andre Russell 3-0-9-3. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)