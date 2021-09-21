France to host international conference on Libya on Nov. 12 - minister
France will host an international conference on Libya in November as the country prepares for elections at the end of December, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.
Co-hosted with Germany and Italy, Le Drian said the conference would take place on Nov. 12 and was aimed at ensuring the electoral calendar would remain in place and to discuss the departure of foreign fighters from the North African oil producer.
