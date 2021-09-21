Left Menu

Special drive shows most industries in Delhi using PNG: DPCC

Only two industries in the citys industrial areas were found using unapproved fuels during a two-day drive conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC across the capital recently, officials said on Tuesday.All operational industrial units in the national capital have already switched to piped natural gas.

Updated: 21-09-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 19:59 IST
Only two industries in the city's industrial areas were found using unapproved fuels during a two-day drive conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ( DPCC) across the capital recently, officials said on Tuesday.

''All operational industrial units in the national capital have already switched to piped natural gas. During the special drive conducted on September 16-17, we focused on 201 units which could still be using unapproved fuels and causing air pollution,'' DPCC Member Secretary K S Jayachandran said.

Of the 131 industries inspected, only two were found using unapproved fuels and causing air pollution.

''The results of the drive underline the fact that all fuel-using industries in Delhi have converted to PNG,'' the official said.

An environmental compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh has been proposed on the two defaulting units. Earlier, 1,644 industrial units across Delhi had been identified to switch to PNG.

A few of these industries shut down operations, or shifted to electricity or Liquefied Petroleum Gas, while 1,607 of them had switched to PNG by January 31.

