PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 00:14 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RR vs PBKS
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Punjab Kings Innings: KL Rahul c Kartik Tyagi b Chetan Sakariya 49 Mayank Agarwal c Livingstone b Rahul Tewatia 67 Aiden Markram not out 26 Nicholas Pooran c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 32 Deepak Hooda c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 0 Fabian Allen not out 0 Extras: (W-8, NB-1) 9 Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 183 Fall of Wickets: 120-1, 126-2, 183-3, 183-4.

Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-30-0, Chetan Sakariya 3-0-31-1, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-29-2, Chris Morris 4-0-47-0, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-23-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-7-0, Riyan Parag 1-0-16-0.

