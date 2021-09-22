Zelenskiy says he does not know who was behind attempt to kill aide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not know who was behind an assassination attempt on his top aide, but that it could domestic or foreign "powers".

"Who is behind this, frankly, I do not know. What are these powers? Could be internal, maybe external. Saying 'hello' to me with shots from the forest at my friend's car is a weakness," Zelenskiy said in a televised statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)