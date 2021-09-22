UK energy supplier Green to cease trading - BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:59 IST
British energy supplier Green has ceased trading and will exit the market following the jump in natural gas prices, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
BBC TV said it had received a statement from the company confirming the details, after days of speculation.
