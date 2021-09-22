Left Menu

UK energy supplier Green to cease trading - BBC

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:59 IST
UK energy supplier Green to cease trading - BBC
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British energy supplier Green has ceased trading and will exit the market following the jump in natural gas prices, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

BBC TV said it had received a statement from the company confirming the details, after days of speculation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

