Karnataka logs 847 new COIVD-19 cases, 20 fatalities

A total of 847 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-09-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 01:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 847 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department. With the new cases reported, the total cases reported in Karnataka mounted to 29,70,208, of which 13,621 are active cases.

Karnataka recorded a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate was 2.36 per cent yesterday. As many as 946 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, with which the cumulative recoveries rose to 29,18,890. The death toll is 37,668.

In a span of 24 hours, 1,296 passengers were screened at the airports. So far, 4,08,774 passengers have undergone screening at airports Out of the 20 deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, six were from Bengaluru Urban, five from Dakshina Kannada, two from Udupi, and one each from Belagavi, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Kolara, Koppala, Tumakuru and Vijayapura. (ANI)

