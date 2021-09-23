Left Menu

Woman dies by jumping from terrace in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 52-year-old woman died by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 08:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 52-year-old woman died by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police, Neha, a resident of Nirankari Colony under Mukherjee Nagar Police station jumped from the fifth floor of her building on Tuesday evening. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Neha was living with her husband Dharam Verma in that building. The couple has a son and a daughter who live in the US. Police said that the couple were seeking separation and before jumping from the terrace, Neha sent an "I love you" message to her husband. The woman jumped from the terrace when her husband just entered the residential society by his car. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera.

Delhi Police is now analysing the CCTV footage and the mobile phone of the deceased. The postmortem will be done once her son and daughter reach Delhi. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

