Left Menu

Delhi zoo plans to get female ostrich from Southern India

After getting a male ostrich from Chandigarh zoo on Wednesday, Delhi zoo is planning to get a female ostrich from the Southern part of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:21 IST
Delhi zoo plans to get female ostrich from Southern India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After getting a male ostrich from Chandigarh zoo on Wednesday, Delhi zoo is planning to get a female ostrich from the Southern part of India. Delhi Zoo Director Sonali Ghosh said, "Interestingly, the ostrich we have got from Chandigarh zoo belongs to the same clutch of eggs we have here. There were not enough female ostrich. Now we have to find female ostrich for them. COVID-19 has slowed down the entire process, but we will do it."

"However, the new ostrich is under quarantine period at present, so the visitors will not be able to see it for a while," the director added. On September 22, the male ostrich from Chandigarh's Chhatbir zoo was shifted to Delhi.

According to a study conducted by scientists CCMB, IIT Rookie, the flightless bird ostrich is native to Africa, however, the study claimed that it inhabited India about 25,000 years ago. Over the last 200 years, the wild common ostrich population has declined drastically. Ostriches do well in captivity and may live up to 50 years both in and out of the wild reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021