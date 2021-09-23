Left Menu

BP to restrict UK petrol station deliveries due to driver shortage-ITV

ITV said BP's head of retail, Hanna Hofer, told a government meeting last week that the situation was "bad, very bad". She said BP was preparing to restrict deliveries "very soon", and would run 80% of service levels to 90% of BP's forecourt network.

Oil company BP plans to restrict deliveries of petrol and diesel to its network of British service stations to ensure continuity of supply in the face of a driver shortage, ITV reported on Thursday. BP had also "temporarily" closed some of its petrol stations due to the shortage, the BBC said.

ITV said BP had told government its ability to transport fuel from refineries to its forecourts was being impacted by the shortage of truck drivers, which has also caused delays in the food industry in Britain. ITV said BP's head of retail, Hanna Hofer, told a government meeting last week that the situation was "bad, very bad".

She said BP was preparing to restrict deliveries "very soon", and would run 80% of service levels to 90% of BP's forecourt network. Forecourts on motorways will be prioritised. BP did not provide an immediate request for comment.

