Left Menu

Rs 42.8 lakh donated to Clean Ganga Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of the Clean Ganga Fund has started attracting masses and corporations and many individuals, companies, PSUs and even religious trusts have contributed to the Clean Ganga Fund in the past few years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:54 IST
Rs 42.8 lakh donated to Clean Ganga Fund
National Mission for Clean Ganga Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra recieves donation for clean ganga project . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of the Clean Ganga Fund has started attracting masses and corporations and many individuals, companies, PSUs and even religious trusts have contributed to the Clean Ganga Fund in the past few years. Trimble Group's Trimble Mobility Solutions India Private Limited (TMSIP) on Thursday made a contribution of Rs 42.8 lakh towards the Clean Ganga Fund, read a press release from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

TMSIP Finance Director Sudhir R. Kamath and Operations Director Sudarshan Mohan presented the demand draft to National Mission for Clean Ganga Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra. This is a part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. While complimenting the representatives of TMSIP, Mishra said, "Rejuvenation of the national river Ganga needs collaborative efforts of everyone. Corporates have been making important contributions in this direction."

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to TMSIP and said, "Such efforts will encourage other corporate houses to join hands for rejuvenation of Ganga." Conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga has been a priority of the Modi government since coming to power in 2014. The main goal of the flagship program "NamamiGange" is to make Ganga free from pollution, said the press statement.

The Clean Ganga Fund has received an over-whelming response from across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021