Left Menu

Review into Aotearoa’s export controls system welcomed

“The report concludes that while Aotearoa New Zealand’s export controls regime has been run in accordance with the legislation, it is now not fit – or resourced – for what is likely to be an increasingly challenging future,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-09-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 09:53 IST
Review into Aotearoa’s export controls system welcomed
The independent review has allowed for a range of recommendations that will enable the system to be modernised to ensure it is consistent with best practices. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today welcomed the findings of an independent review into Aotearoa New Zealand's export controls system, which regulates the export of goods to foreign militaries, police forces or paramilitaries.

Produced by David Smol, a former Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the report found that while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has managed the export of these goods in line with legislative requirements, the design and implementation of the system falls short of contemporary best practice in several respects.

"The report concludes that while Aotearoa New Zealand's export controls regime has been run in accordance with the legislation, it is now not fit – or resourced – for what is likely to be an increasingly challenging future," says Nanaia Mahuta.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is proud of our adherence to international human rights standards and it's important that this counter-proliferation remains fit for purpose and continues to play a role in preventing human rights abuses."

The independent review has allowed for a range of recommendations that will enable the system to be modernised to ensure it is consistent with best practices.

These recommendations include:

reviewing and refreshing the criteria for assessment

investing in more structured and comprehensive systems and processes

strengthening the decision-making framework

strengthening record-keeping and evidencing of critical steps

enhancing the transparency and public confidence in the regime

extending proactive outreach and education

conducting regular independent reviews.

"I agree with the recommendations and have made my expectations clear that MFAT will implement these. I look forward to an improved export controls system as soon as possible. I would also expect further advice from officials, early next year, on recommendations relating to legislative reform."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021