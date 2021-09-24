Left Menu

Eleven countries newly elected to serve on IAEA Board of Governors

The election took place on Thursday, 23 September, at the plenary session of the 65th IAEA General Conference.

IAEA | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:37 IST
The Board will meet on Monday, 27 September 2021, to elect its officers.  Image Credit: ANI

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the period 2021–2022. The election took place on Thursday, 23 September, at the plenary session of the 65th IAEA General Conference.

The newly elected Board members are the following: Burundi, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Korea, Libya, Pakistan, Slovenia and Viet Nam.

For the 2021–2022 period, the new composition of the 35-member IAEA Board will be as follows: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Burundi, Canada, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America and Viet Nam.

The Board will meet on Monday, 27 September 2021, to elect its officers.

